ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri state police arrested a Bonne Terre man on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Members of the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control issued a search warrant for Austin Brayfield’s home. State police claim to have seized child pornography and electronic devices from the residence.

On Thursday, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brayfield, 22, with one count of promotion of child porn and four counts of possession. He’s being held at the county jail on a $150,000 bond.