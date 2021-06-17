Bonne Terre man reels in record-setting river carpsucker on Mississippi River

MDC confirms Steven Henson of Bonne Terre is the sixth state record holder of 2021 after catching a 3-pound, 14-ounce river carpsucker on the Mississippi River June 1.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY– A Bonne Terre man reeled in a new record for a river caprsucker. Steven Henson caught a 3-pound 14-ounce fish in the Mississippi River on June 1.

Henson was fishing with his pole-and-line when he caught the fish. The river carpsucker is considered a sport fish and is rarely taken on hook-and-line.

The previous record was for a 2-pounds 3-ounce fish caught on the South Grand River in 2008.

The river carpsucker is the most abundant carpsucker in Missouri. This species of fish is mainly found in the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and their major prairie tributaries.