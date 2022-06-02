ST. LOUIS – After more than five decades in the spotlight, singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt shows no signs of slowing down.

The 12-time Grammy winner is about to embark on a cross-country tour for her recently-released album, “Just Like That…”, and will be visiting St. Louis later this summer.

Raitt will play The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m., with special guest Mavis Staples.

Less than 200 tickets remain for the concert, according to The Fox website.

Raitt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.