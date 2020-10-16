Boo at the Zoo returns with chilly October temperatures

ST. LOUIS – Boo at the Zoo is back! Now through November 1 families can enjoy some non-scary Halloween fun nightly from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The chilly temperatures will have the feel of late October as we close in on Halloween. Those planning a trip to the zoo, especially for the evening hours will need to have extra layers ready.

A visit to Boo at the Zoo will no doubt be filled with adorable kids sporting their costumes and families enjoying all of the spooky attractions.

This Halloween experience has great photo opportunities, costume characters lurking around and even ghosts hidden in the trees along historic hill.

On weekend days you can enjoy the free, daytime version of this event, Halloweekends. Enjoy fall-themed food for purchase, decorations, and even the animals get in on the fun with their pumpkin Stomp ‘n’ Chomp enrichment.

To purchase tickets and for other information about the events, click here.