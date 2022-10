ST. LOUIS – Those looking for not-so-scary Halloween fun can find it at the St. Louis Zoo. It is the place to be starting Friday night.

“Boo at the Zoo” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Friday night and runs every night through October 30.

The event will feature Halloween decorations, a fall-themed menu, and stage shows. Click here to learn more and get tickets.