Book sales about race and criminal injustice surge in the wake of George Floyd’s killing

ST. LOUIS – The events surrounding the death of George Floyd have led to a surge in book sales about race, activism, and criminal justice.

The must-read titles include “Stamped from The Beginning,” “A for Activist,” and “Between the World and Me.”

Eye See Me, a University City shop specializing in books for African American children, reports sales have been through the roof.

The store is also helping children makes sense out of current events.

Jeffrey and Pamela Blair, husband and wife and owners of Eye See Me, said books can help families put what is happening in the world into context.

“It can be a hopeless situation now, but books can help even restore some of that hope back,” Pamela said. “If there’s a book and a child can see, that this has happened before, and just talk about their feelings. And how they can deal with it, it can make them even search for solutions.”

Eye See Me carries books for children from birth to high school. And not just books about history. A quick tour of the store, in person or online, and visitors can see a wide variety of titles about fiction, non-fiction, humor, young adult, and other topics that center around African Americans.

The mission of the store is found in the name.

“It’s important that children see themselves in the books that they read. So, they can be engaged in their story, and increase literacy,” Jeffrey Blair said.

He said it also gets children engaged – not just in academics, but in life.

“There’s the cultural self-esteem piece. So, if they can be introduced to the stories of the past, they can understand the contributions that their people have made to this world and this nation.”

The idea for the store is rooted in the Blairs’ own personal experiences.

“We have four children. And while we were raising them, we found it incredibly difficult finding books and stories that represented them. Their beauty of their skin and their hair. And their culture,” Jeffrey Blair said.

Eye See Me will be celebrating its fifth year in business this month at its newer, larger location on Olive Boulevard.

While in-store operations are currently halted due to COVID-19, the owners are busy—especially in recent weeks—taking online and curbside orders.

The store also has a large online presence, with live story time events.