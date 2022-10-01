Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in Missouri from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

– Rating: 3.92 (862,590 ratings)

– Author: Mark Twain

– Published: June 1, 1876

– Genres: Classics, Fiction, Adventure, Historical Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

– Rating: 3.83 (1.2 million ratings)

– Author: Mark Twain

– Published: December 1, 1884

– Genres: Classics, Fiction, Historical Fiction, Literature

– Read more on Goodreads

The Glass Menagerie

– Rating: 3.72 (125,002 ratings)

– Author: Tennessee Williams

– Published: January 1, 1945

– Genres: Plays, Classics, Drama, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Gone Girl

– Rating: 4.11 (2.7 million ratings)

– Author: Gillian Flynn

– Published: May 14, 2012

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

– Read more on Goodreads

Enemy Women

– Rating: 3.74 (6,878 ratings)

– Author: Paulette Jiles

– Published: January 1, 2002

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Civil War, Historical

– Read more on Goodreads

Winter’s Bone

– Rating: 3.87 (34,807 ratings)

– Author: Daniel Woodrell

– Published: January 1, 2006

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Contemporary, Crime

– Read more on Goodreads

Life on the Mississippi

– Rating: 3.86 (14,310 ratings)

– Author: Mark Twain

– Published: January 1, 1883

– Genres: Classics, Nonfiction, History, Travel

– Read more on Goodreads

Stoner

– Rating: 4.31 (133,288 ratings)

– Author: John Williams

– Published: January 1, 1965

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, Novels

– Read more on Goodreads

Guilty Pleasures (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #1)

– Rating: 4.02 (142,249 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: October 1, 1993

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Fantasy, Paranormal

– Read more on Goodreads

A Good American

– Rating: 3.73 (7,595 ratings)

– Author: Alex George

– Published: January 1, 2012

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Adult Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Laura Ingalls Wilder: A Biography

– Rating: 4.21 (4,549 ratings)

– Author: William Anderson

– Published: January 1, 1992

– Genres: Biography, Nonfiction, History, Historical

– Read more on Goodreads

Sharp Objects

– Rating: 4.01 (867,811 ratings)

– Author: Gillian Flynn

– Published: September 26, 2006

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

– Read more on Goodreads

Pudd’nhead Wilson

– Rating: 3.75 (17,416 ratings)

– Author: Mark Twain

– Published: May 10, 1893

– Genres: Classics, Fiction, Literature, Humor

– Read more on Goodreads

Butterfly Weeds (Butterfly Weeds, #1)

– Rating: 3.90 (3,437 ratings)

– Author: Laura Miller

– Published: January 1, 2012

– Genres: Romance, New Adult, Contemporary, Chick Lit

– Read more on Goodreads

Show Me the Ashes (Show Me, #4)

– Rating: 4.00 (19 ratings)

– Author: Carolyn Mulford

– Published: December 16, 2015

– Genres: Mystery

– Read more on Goodreads

The Borrower

– Rating: 3.50 (11,740 ratings)

– Author: Rebecca Makkai

– Published: June 9, 2011

– Genres: Fiction, Books About Books, Adult Fiction, Adult

– Read more on Goodreads

The Weight of Blood

– Rating: 3.75 (21,691 ratings)

– Author: Laura McHugh

– Published: January 1, 2014

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

– Read more on Goodreads

A Veiled Antiquity (Torie O’Shea, #2)

– Rating: 3.88 (442 ratings)

– Author: Rett MacPherson

– Published: May 15, 1998

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Own

– Read more on Goodreads

The Maid’s Version

– Rating: 3.35 (6,981 ratings)

– Author: Daniel Woodrell

– Published: January 1, 2013

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Literary Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

The Whys Have It

– Rating: 4.30 (279 ratings)

– Author: Amy Matayo

– Published: June 1, 2017

– Genres: Romance, Contemporary, Christian Fiction, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Stone Field

– Rating: 3.24 (304 ratings)

– Author: Christy Lenzi

– Published: March 29, 2016

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Romance, Retellings

– Read more on Goodreads

Proposing Mischief (The Joplin Chronicles, #2)

– Rating: 4.44 (300 ratings)

– Author: Regina Jennings

– Published: December 7, 2021

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Christian Fiction, Romance, Historical

– Read more on Goodreads

Elly in Bloom

– Rating: 3.69 (1,360 ratings)

– Author: Colleen Oakes

– Published: September 5, 2012

– Genres: Romance, Chick Lit, Contemporary, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Bushwhackers and Broken Hearts: Letters from Missouri during the Civil War

– Rating: 3.76 (25 ratings)

– Author: P.J. Sullivan

– Published: April 23, 2010

– Genres: History, Civil War, American History, Historical

– Read more on Goodreads

Ulysses S. Grant

– Rating: 3.39 (23 ratings)

– Author: Robert Skimin

– Published: January 1, 1994

– Genres: Historical Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

White Man’s Heaven: The Lynching and Expulsion of Blacks in the Southern Ozarks, 1894-1909

– Rating: 4.44 (27 ratings)

– Author: Kimberly Harper

– Published: October 1, 2010

– Genres: History

– Read more on Goodreads

Family Skeletons (Torie O’Shea, #1)

– Rating: 3.79 (657 ratings)

– Author: Rett MacPherson

– Published: January 1, 1997

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller

– Read more on Goodreads

Burnt Offerings (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #7)

– Rating: 4.08 (68,067 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: May 1, 1998

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

The River Wife

– Rating: 3.41 (2,241 ratings)

– Author: Jonis Agee

– Published: January 1, 2007

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, 19th Century

– Read more on Goodreads

Cerulean Sins (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #11)

– Rating: 3.86 (51,037 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: January 1, 2003

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

Affliction (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter #22)

– Rating: 4.05 (20,772 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: July 2, 2013

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Paranormal, Vampires, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

Circus of the Damned (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #3)

– Rating: 4.16 (92,142 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: January 1, 1995

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Fantasy, Paranormal

– Read more on Goodreads

Bullet (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter #19)

– Rating: 3.84 (33,575 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: June 1, 2010

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Paranormal, Vampires, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

Celia, A Slave

– Rating: 3.55 (1,328 ratings)

– Author: Melton A. McLaurin

– Published: November 1, 1991

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, Biography, American History

– Read more on Goodreads

Bloody Bones (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter #5)

– Rating: 4.11 (72,605 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: October 1, 1996

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Fantasy, Paranormal

– Read more on Goodreads

Inside War: The Guerrilla Conflict in Missouri During the American Civil War

– Rating: 4.14 (77 ratings)

– Author: Michael Fellman

– Published: January 1, 1989

– Genres: History, Civil War, Nonfiction, American History

– Read more on Goodreads

Meet Me in St. Louis

– Rating: 3.77 (249 ratings)

– Author: Sally Benson

– Published: January 1, 1942

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Historical, Classics

– Read more on Goodreads

Killing Cousins (Torie O’Shea, #5)

– Rating: 4.00 (391 ratings)

– Author: Rett MacPherson

– Published: March 7, 2002

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Cozy Mystery

– Read more on Goodreads

Lion of the Valley: St. Louis, Missouri, 1764-1980

– Rating: 3.85 (60 ratings)

– Author: James Neal Primm

– Published: January 1, 1981

– Genres: History, Nonfiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Jesse James: Last Rebel of the Civil War

– Rating: 4.09 (1,168 ratings)

– Author: T.J. Stiles

– Published: September 1, 2002

– Genres: History, Biography, Nonfiction, Civil War

– Read more on Goodreads

Danse Macabre (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #14)

– Rating: 3.83 (46,143 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: January 1, 2006

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

The Harlequin (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter #15)

– Rating: 3.92 (44,553 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: January 1, 2007

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

The Blood Ballad (Torie O’Shea, #11)

– Rating: 4.00 (376 ratings)

– Author: Rett MacPherson

– Published: February 19, 2008

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Incubus Dreams (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #12)

– Rating: 3.80 (49,138 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: January 1, 2004

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

The Killing Dance (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #6)

– Rating: 4.13 (71,172 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: June 1, 1997

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

Kiss the Dead (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter #21)

– Rating: 3.83 (24,679 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: June 1, 2012

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Paranormal, Vampires, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

The Laughing Corpse (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #2)

– Rating: 4.12 (82,902 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: September 1, 1994

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Fantasy, Paranormal

– Read more on Goodreads

The Lunatic Cafe (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter #4)

– Rating: 4.12 (76,634 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: January 1, 1996

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Fantasy, Paranormal

– Read more on Goodreads

Blue Moon (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter, #8)

– Rating: 4.05 (64,311 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: November 1, 1998

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

Blood Noir (Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter #16)

– Rating: 3.87 (40,857 ratings)

– Author: Laurell K. Hamilton

– Published: May 27, 2008

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

