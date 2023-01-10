ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Midtown neighborhood is going through a renaissance.

About a year and a half ago, City Foundry STL opened its doors with a food hall, a market, stores, and a movie theater. About a month ago, The Armory, dubbed the largest indoor entertainment venue, had its grand opening.

“The transformation of St. Louis has been unreal,” said Alyssa Muschal, an employee at City Foundry STL’s Garden Gems.

According to Ali Lamb, the marketing director at the Armory, they have tripled their estimated crowds on the weekends.

City Foundry and the Armory are bringing money back into the city, but they are also bringing a new issue to the neighborhood.

“I know that traffic-wise, there are still trying to figure out the flow,” Muschal said.

While the two repurposed buildings are just a few hundred feet from each other, jumping from one to the other has been an issue.

It’s an issue that 17th Ward Alderwoman Tina Pihl is aware of.

“We have to look at how we are going to time the lights,” Pihl said. “How we are going to look at the streets and calm the traffic.”

The Armory introduced a shuttle service the first weekend it opened. People can park on the north side of the IKEA parking lot on Friday and Saturday after 8 p.m.

“It’s constantly running, and that’s just one way we’ve been able to find a great partner and mitigate some of those congestion points,” Lamb said.

Lamb said the Armory is also looking at ways to improve its parking and add designated rideshare lanes.

There is one other project headed to Midtown. The Brickline Greenway will stretch from Forest Park to the Gateway Arch, which Pihl hopes is another way traffic congestion can be calmed.