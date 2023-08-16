ST. LOUIS – A team from Missouri Task Force 1 is sending four people and four canines to help with recovery efforts in Maui.

FOX 2’s Laura Simon spoke with Missouri Task Force 1 Canine Handler Cathy Schiltz about how their team will help with the recovery mission.

“Our dogs that we’re bringing out there on this mission are all human remains detection dogs, so they’re trained specifically to find human remains,” Schiltz shared.

The crew is set to leave St. Louis Lambert International Airport a little after 7:00 a.m. It’s unknown how long the group will be deployed.