ST. LOUIS — A healthier family life and one of the top bargain grocery companies want you to work—or bowl—for your Thanksgiving meal this year.

Customers at the Save-a-Lot on Union Boulevard can bowl a bird down the aisle.

It runs from 10 a.m. until noon.

If you bowl a turkey and get three consecutive strikes. You will receive a turkey meal for four people.

Other prizes include Save-a-Lot apparel and private-label merchandise.

This event also takes place at the same time as Save-a-annual Lot’s “bags for a brighter holiday food donation campaign.”

It helps the communities where it works by giving high-quality food to groups that help people who are hungry.