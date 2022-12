FENTON, Mo. – Bowles Elementary School will be closed on Thursday due to a water main break, according to the Rockwood School District.

The district also said after-school activities are canceled. Other schools in the district will remain open.

It’s unclear when Bowles Elementary School will reopen. The cause of the main break is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.