UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The sweet science of boxing was celebrated Monday as the St. Louis Walk of Fame inducted Michael and Leon Spinks, locals who were both heavyweight titleholders.

“I’m really happy about it,” said Michael Spinks at the ceremony. “I said, ‘OK. I got a reason to go home.’ I think Leon would be happy too.”

Michael, 66, currently lives in Delaware while his older brother Leon passed away in 2021 at the age of 67.

Both carved out a legacy in the square circle. At the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the Spinks each won gold medals, a first in the sport.

As pros, Michael defeated Larry Holmes for the IBF Heavyweight title in 1985 while Leon, in only his eighth professional bout, upset Muhammed Ali for the WBC Heavyweight crown in 1978.

“He’s here right now,” said Leon’s widow Brenda Spinks, who was also in attendance. “I can feel him. He deserves this award because he worked really hard for what he did, and he’s done things that nobody else has done.”

The Spinks – the first set of brothers to be inducted into the local Walk of Fame – join the over 150 other golden stars that grace the streets of Delmar.

“It’s really interesting to me to create a sense of pride in St. Louis and let people from around the country know how great St. Louisians have affected our culture on a national level,” said founder Joe Edwards.