ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A boy and a man were killed Sunday night in a crash in the Wellston neighborhood of St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the three-vehicle crash happened at 6:58 p.m. in the 6200 block of Page Avenue.

A 2021 Jeep Compass was travelling eastbound on Page Avenue and a 2019 Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on Page Avenue. The third vehicle, a 2018 Kia Optima was parked in a parking lot off of Page Avenue. According to the MSHP, the Jeep was driving over the area’s speed limit when it crashed head-on with the Ford. The Jeep then travelled off the right of the roadway and hit the right side of the Kia.

The boy, 8 was riding in the Jeep. He was pronounced dead at St. Louis Children’s Hospital at 7:41 p.m. The driver of the Ford, 39-year-old Royce Finger, was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital at 7:38 p.m.

Three other people riding in the Jeep were also injured. A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured as well as a 14-year-old boy and the driver, a 31-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

