ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy was grazed by a bullet fired into a home Thursday night in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Spring Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 9 p.m. Police said the boy was grazed in the back of his leg.

Police did not release the victim’s age or any further details about the incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.