Boy Scouts cancel plans to place flags at Jefferson Barracks due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Memorial Day will not look the same this year at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

The Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced it will not be placing American flags on the graves this year because of the coronavirus.

This would have been the 70th year the Scouts honored war veterans.

The cemetery says families may still place flags on individual graves.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis chapter of the Jewish War Veterans canceled its annual plans to place flags on the graves of veterans at local Jewish cemeteries.

