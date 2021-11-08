Boy Scouts to hand out bags this weekend for annual Scouting for Food event

ST. LOUIS – The Boys Scouts will be out this weekend dropping off bags for its annual Scouting for Food Drive. The Scouting for Food Good Turn was created in St. Louis in 1985 and has expanded into America’s largest one-day food drive.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, more than 27,000 area scouts will be distributing the bags on doorsteps across the area. The scouts will return the following Saturday, on Nov. 20, to pick up the filled bags.

The scouts estimate they will pick up two million canned items and non-perishable items.

The items will then be brought to area local fire stations where they will be sorted and boxed. Then, Sunset Transportation, Inc will coordinate a fleet of donated trucks and volunteer drivers to collect the food and transport it to the St. Louis Area Foodbank for distribution.

Within 48 hours of the Scouts’ collection, more than 550,000 meals will be distributed to area food pantries and on shelves ready to feed the hungry – just in time for the holiday season.

For more information about our Scouting for Food campaign, visit stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food. To make a virtual donation, in which $1 provides about four meals, text SCOUTFOOD to 91999.