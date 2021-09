ST. LOUIS - Thousands of people are expected to line I-70 and overpasses Wednesday afternoon to honor the life of fallen Marine, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

Schmitz' remains will land at St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 12:35 Wednesday afternoon and will be escorted on westbound I-70 from the airport to Baue Funeral Home, off the Cave Springs exit.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will close westbound I-70 for about 12 miles as the processional takes place.

"We owe him a debt we could never repay," St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said.

Local leaders and organizations have been preparing for the remains of Schmitz to come home.

"What the fire service has got in place, is we have large American flags with ladder tracks on every overpass from lambert to Baue at Cave Springs, St. Charles Deputy Fire Chief Steve Brown said.