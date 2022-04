ST. LOUIS — Police said a man and a boy were injured in a shooting Friday in St. Louis.

The shooting happened near North 21st Street and Ferry Street. The boy was shot in the leg while the man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a graze wound to the head. It’s unclear how old the child is.

Both victims were conscious and breathing.

Police have not released any further details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.