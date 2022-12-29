ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One boy has died from gunfire in north St. Louis County. Police found the victim deceased Thursday afternoon.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s age or identity. Officers responded to a call for service around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive when the victim was found lying in the backyard of a vacant home.

Investigators say the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet determined when or how the boy was shot, though a homicide investigation is underway.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department will handle the investigation. If you have any information on the case, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).