ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in an attempted murder-suicide.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on August 10 in the 6800 block of Manchester Avenue, located in the Franz Park neighborhood.

The victim informed police that her boyfriend, identified as Catarrell Gray, came to her workplace on Manchester and told her to get in her car so he could kill her and then himself. She told police she wouldn’t get in the car, prompting Gray to grab her by the hair and drag her toward the vehicle.

Witnesses attempted to intervene, police said, but Gray took out a pistol and pointed it at them. He then carried the victim to her car, put her in the vehicle, and then drove to St. Louis County.

At some point, the victim managed to escape and went to the hospital to seek help and call the police. Officers later found and arrested Gray.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Gray with first-degree kidnapping – inflicting injury and terrorizing, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting. He remains jailed without bond.