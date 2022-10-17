ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones has proposed using American Rescue money to make our streets safer.

There have been more than a dozen deadly crashes where a person walking or biking was stuck and killed this year. She talks about the need for safety improvements in this op-ed.

There have been more deadly pedestrian crashes since Jones wrote this article on October 5. Just last week, a man was struck and killed walking near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue.

A woman in Overland was walking down the sidewalk when she was struck by a car that hit several parked vehicles as well. Last weekend, a woman died in a deadly hit-and-run on Gravois at Spring Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In a statement to FOX 2 news, Mayor Jones’ office explained in part, “this tragic incident again highlights how the current ward-by-ward approach has not made our streets safer, and the need for a citywide mobility and transportation plan.”

The areas Jones has been focused on Kingshighway which runs across almost the entire city of St. Louis and Grand, which touches even more wards. Recently, city leaders held a meeting where people made their voices heard about safety along the South Grand corridor for pedestrians and bicyclists. City officials told people at the meeting that the 35-mile per hour speed limit along South Grand is being evaluated to see if it needs to be lowered.

Mayor Jones, her staff, and administration will meet to discuss safety on the North Grand corridor Monday at 6:00 p.m. This will be held at the Boys and Girls Club on North Grand Boulevard.