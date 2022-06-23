ST. LOUIS – Brad Pitt searched for gold on his thousand-acre property in France just as he would when he was growing up in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains.

Pitt told GQ that he used radar equipment to search for gold on his estate in Provence, Château Miraval, where he produces rosé.

“I got obsessed,” Pitt told GQ. “Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all. Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold.”

His obsession started a few years ago when “a man explained to him that the château was supposedly home to another fortune: millions of dollars worth of gold that one of the estate’s medieval owners had taken from the Levant during the Crusades and buried on the grounds.”

His efforts were not fruitful. The man who told him this “was ultimately seeking money for some kind of radar company,” Pitt told GQ.

Ultimately, Pitt said the pursuit was enjoyable.

“Pretty foolish in the end. It was just the hunt that was exciting,” Pitt said.

Plan B Entertainment, his production company, will release an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel Women Talking later this year.