ST. LOUIS – Branson has been named the best place for smallmouth bass fishing in the country.

FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, gathered data from tens of thousands of trips. They started collecting information on where different species of fish were caught 6.5 years ago.

FishingBooker said they “then looked at all US locations that currently have at least 5 fishing guides and 30+ trip reviews over the past 6.5 years where that specific fish was caught.”

Fish Species Location Avg. review score (out of 5) Rainbow Trout St. Joseph, MI 4.97 Chinook Salmon St. Joseph, MI 4.96 Coho Salmon Port Washington, WI 4.94 Walleye Conneaut, OH 4.98 Largemouth Bass Austin, TX 4.97 Brown Trout Oswego, NY 5.0 Lake Trout St. Joseph, MI 4.95 Catfish Galveston, TX 4.93 Smallmouth Bass Branson, MO 4.94 Yellow Perch Port Clinton, OH 4.92

