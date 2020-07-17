Branson face mask debate wades into Nazis, conspiracy theories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri tourist town of Branson postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance after residents repeated deep suspicions of public health experts, the healthcare system, and data tracking the spread of COVID-19.

The Kansas City Star reports that one woman wore a wedding veil Thursday as a face shield and warned against moving toward a socialist society.

Another brought a sign calling out the mayor for his “mask asphyxiation orders.”

The board of aldermen will meet July 28 to take up the ordinance again. But it was clear that it will face an uphill battle.

The state reported 868 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, the third-largest single-day increase.