ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A fireworks display at Ritenour High School is cut short after a number of fights in the grandstands lead police to call for an early ending

Police say about 10 minutes into the show brawling spectators became too unruly and around 8:30 pm they pulled the plug on the display and began clearing the area. Additional officers had to be called in to help maintain order. There are no reports currently of arrests or injuries.