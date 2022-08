ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park.

The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were spilled all over the floor and into the parking lot.

This came just days after some attempted thieves drove a car into a dispensary in north St. Louis County.