ST. LOUIS – Officers were on the scene of multiple business break-ins early Thursday morning in the Northampton neighborhood.

The front door of a Chipotle was broken into and a nearby Chick-Fil-A was also found open via drive-thru at about 5 a.m. Those restaurants are in the 3500 block of Hampton Avenue. St. Louis Police were on the scene of both businesses to investigate possible stolen items.

