ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police Department is hosting a community building event Thursday morning.

They’ll hold a ‘Breakfast with the Cops All-You-Can-Eat Buffet’ at celebrity dining on Bellefontaine Road in Spanish Lake. Officers say the goal is to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community.

Locals will get $2 off on the buffet and complimentary coffee. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.