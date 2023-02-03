ST. LOUIS – Two people, including a toddler, were found dead Thursday night in south St. Louis. Police are still trying to piece together what led to their deaths.

Police report that Tommy Williams, 60, and Octavia Williams, 3, were found dead. Tommy died after suffering gunshot wounds.



Several residents of south city are in shock after their neighbors were found dead inside a home in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police responded to a call classified as a “sick case” around 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, Tommy and Octavia were found dead.

“I was walking my dog and there were cops everywhere. Police taped off everything with caution tape, and it’s a tragedy. You can’t have a safe neighborhood anymore with people killing each other,” said Brianna Coursey.

“That just breaks my heart. For real, it’s senseless and unnecessary. That baby did not do anything,” said Rebecca Taylor.

It’s still unclear if or how the victims were possibly related. Authorities say the suspect was spotted near Lee Avenue and Grand Boulevard, parked in Williams’ car.



Authorities discovered the toddler unconscious and not breathing, with no obvious signs of trauma. The man was found in the basement with a gunshot wound to the back.

“I’m too scared to do anything around here. I just stay home. It’s nerve-racking,” said Coursey.



Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).