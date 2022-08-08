ST. LOUIS – Mercy Hospital St. Louis is collecting breast milk at their new Mercy Kids Milk Depot.

Not only is there a formula shortage, but there is also a shortage of donated human milk that is impacting milk banks.

The new Mercy Kids Milk Depot is located inside the main entrance of Mercy St. Louis. Anyone interested in donating can go through a quick screening process to become a human milk donor. After being approved, donations can be made by appointment. The donation will then be sent to The Milk Bank for processing and distribution. Click here to be pre-screened and call 314-251-MILK to schedule a drop-off time.