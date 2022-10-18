ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 31-year-old man with allegedly stabbing his own father to death over the weekend.

According to a court documents and a probable cause statement from the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, the murder took place on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 3200 block of Edmundson Road.

Police responded to a home for a missing persons report and discovered the body of Bazan Garcia behind a shed on the property. Garcia, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Ramos, Garcia’s son who lived at the home with his father, approached police and asked officers to either take him to jail or a hospital.

Investigators searched the home and found suspected blood droplets and a bloody mop near a smear of blood on the floor. The home also has a strong smell of vinegar. Police also found blood on the bottom of Ramos’ shoe.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported investigators believe Ramos got into an argument with Garcia over money, which culminated with the stabbing.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Ramos with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.