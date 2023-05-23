ST. LOUIS – A Breckenridge Hills man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for a 2019 high-speed crash that claimed the life of a woman in his vehicle.

According to a statement from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, Donnell Fisher, 33, was set to go on trial this week. However, he pleaded guilty last Friday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Fisher admitted that his wreckless driving caused the death of Rebecca Sanders of Alton, Illinois. Sanders was 29.

The crash occurred on Dec. 19, 2019, in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue.

Police said Fisher was speeding on the road, which had been covered in snow and ice, when he went off the roadway and struck a tree. Prosecutors said Fisher had been driving on a revoked license and was already on probation for crimes in St. Charles County.

Prior to sentencing, Fisher apologized for his actions, and Sanders’ relatives shared their outrage with him.