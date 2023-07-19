BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The City of Brentwood’s Board of Aldermen approved a nearly half-billion plan for major redevelopments along Manchester Road.

The board unanimously passed a a $436 million redevelopment agreement with Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC.

Current plans call to redevelop around 77 acres of land on both side of Manchester Road between Mary Avenue and Hanley Road.

“The Board of Aldermen has made a bold decision to ensure a bright future for the Brentwood community by renewing an area of our city,” said Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt. “This opportunity was made possible by the Brentwood Bound projects that have helped us overcome some of the community’s long-term challenges, including flooding and public safety. We are pleased to partner with Green Street Real Estate Ventures as the master developer for this revitalization project.”

Tax abatement will be a key part of current redevelopment plans, according to Brentwood’s Redevelopment Agreement. Phase 1 of construction could begin by 2025.