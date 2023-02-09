BRENTWOOD, Mo — Bed Bath & Beyond Brentwood store in the Meridian shopping center on Eager Road is closing.

With the announcement of 150 more closures, including the Brentwood site, the chain has closed or plans to close over 400 outlets in the previous year.

According to the Associated Press, this includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sell beauty and household products. The company said it anticipates keeping 120 BuyBuy Baby stores and closing all but 360 of its namesake stores.

The only stores in the area that will remain open are those in Manchester and St. Peters. There is also a location in Springfield, Illinois.

Here is a list that has the local store closings.

205 North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia, Missouri

19950 East Jackson Drive in Independence, Missouri

409 South Geneva Avenue, in Joplin, Missouri

8201 NW Roanridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri

1648 NW Chipman Road, in Lee’s Summit. Missouri

8340 Eager Road (The Meridian at Brentwood), in St. Louis, Missouri