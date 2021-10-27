Brentwood fines base jumping woman, is it enough?

ST. LOUIS – Charges have been filed against the 23-year-old woman who base jumped from a Brentwood tower in September.

Elizabeth Jones, who lists her address as Painted Post, New York was charged with trespassing. According to court records, Jones sent in a signed ticket to the court with a guilty plea. She was sentenced to a fine of $120.50.

When Jones jumped from the 630.91 feet tall Communications Fund tower on September 30, she ended up getting her parachute stuck in a tree at Manchester and Hanley. She jumped just before 6:00 a.m. and emergency crews responded and got her down approximately an hour later. Jones travels the country base jumping. It is unknown if she went all the way to the top of the tower or not.

At 300 feet up, the tower was damaged, but it is unclear if the damage is from Jones. This would cause more charges to be filed against her.

Her last address in the St. Louis area was in St. Charles. Her mother lives in south St. Louis City.

“Apparently her mom drove her and apparently her mom was watching the entire thing and drove her away from the scene when she was done,” Brentwood Police Department spokesperson Angie Hawkins said.

No one was injured in this incident.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.