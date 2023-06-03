BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A highly-anticipated park in the St. Louis metro is now open to the public.

Brentwood mayor David Dimmit and other officials celebrated the grand opening of Brentwood Park on Friday. A multi-million dollar destination playground on the park grounds is expected to open this fall.

The new facility is home to the Deer Creek Greenway Connector, a path that connects Rogers Parkway with the Deer Creek Greenway. The park also has an event pavilion, walking trails and an amphitheater.

Later this year, the city hopes to open a big-ticket destination playground at the park. Current plans call for sensory and ADA-friendly playground elements, a net climber, swings and a new walking paths among other elements. There could also be a rock climbing wall and zipline features. To keep track of the playground’s progress, click here.

Those who attended the opening of Brentwood Park on Friday were able to celebrate with axe throwing, a mobile escape room, a trivia scavenger hunt and other activities.