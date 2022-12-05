Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels’ Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Charles, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of his Mardi Gras-themed ‘2023 Parti-Gras Tour’.

The 12-city tour will make a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Maryland Heights. Special guests include former lead singer of Journey, Steve Augeri and Night Ranger.

Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 6, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are on sale to the public starting at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 9.

PARTI-GRAS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thurs., Jul. 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat., Jul. 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun., Jul. 16 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri., Jul. 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat., Jul. 22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun., Jul. 23 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri., Jul. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat., Jul. 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun., Jul. 30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri., Aug. 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat., Aug. 05 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sun., Aug. 06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion