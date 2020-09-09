Brett Hull’s Junction House to open this October in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A new sports bar and restaurant is opening this October in Wentzville. The executive vice president of the St. Louis Blues and former player is lending his name and is a partner in the project. Brett Hull’s Junction House will be the centerpiece of a new 13,600 square-foot commercial development now under construction at 1311 Lodora Drive in Wentzville overlooking Interstate 70.

Hull is joining a group of five other St. Louisans with more than 20 years of combined experience in the local food and beverage industry in the restaurant. They have been in talks with him over the past two years.

“I’m really happy I could help create jobs in these trying times. I can’t wait to relax out on the rooftop and enjoy some great food and many Codigo cocktails with the great people of Wentzville,” writes Brett Hull.

The restaurant and a gym located next door are expected to open later in October 2020.