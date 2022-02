Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Missouri

Group of happy friends drinking and toasting beer at brewery bar restaurant – Friendship concept with young people having fun together at cool vintage pub – Focus on right pint glass – High iso image

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Missouri using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Missouri breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#10. Heavy Riff Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #90. Vanilla Coffee Underbrown (Brown Ale – American)

#9. 2nd Shift Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #69. Chaotic Insecure Delusions (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

#8. Mother’s Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #66. MILF (Mother’s Imperial Liquid Fantasy) (Stout – American Imperial)

— #100. Materfamilias (Stout – American Imperial)

#7. 4 Hands Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #24. Madagascar (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #80. Madagascar – Maple (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#6. The Schlafly Tap Room

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #75. Ibex Series: Imperial Coffee Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #76. Tasmanian IPA (TIPA) (IPA – American)

— #93. Pumpkin Ale (Pumpkin Beer)

#5. Boulevard Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #52. Rye On Rye On Rye (Rye Beer)

— #59. Saison-Brett (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

— #60. Magic Drip (Stout – American Imperial)

#4. Shared Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #2. Coconut Vibes – Barrel-Aged (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #7. Coconut Vibes (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #19. Morning Vibes (Stout – Russian Imperial)

#3. Narrow Gauge Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 14

– Highest ranked beers:

— #44. OJ Run (IPA – New England)

— #45. Fallen Flag – Double Dry-Hopped (IPA – New England)

— #49. King Fallen Flag (IPA – New England)

#2. Perennial Artisan Ales

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 20

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Abraxas – Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #5. Maman (Stout – American Imperial)

— #13. Barrel-Aged Sump Coffee Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

#1. Side Project Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Missouri: 43

– Highest ranked beers:

— #3. Anabasis (Barleywine – American)

— #4. Framboise Du Fermier (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

— #6. Fuzzy (Wild Ale)

