Brewery collectors congregate in St. Louis for 50th CANvention

ST. LOUIS – An event preserving brewing history, heritage and art is taking place in downtown St. Louis. It’s the CANvention at the convention center where collectors from all over the country are in town.

The Brewery Collectibles Club of America (BCCA), formerly the Beer Can Collectibles Club of America, began right here in St. Louis 50 years ago.



Denver Wright, Jr. was the founding president. The international headquarters is located in Fenton, MO.

The 50th CANvention was to take place in St. Louis last year, but due to Covid, it was canceled. The 50th CANvention – V.2 is taking place in St. Louis, August 18th through August 21st, 2021 at America’s Center.

“We’re beer archeologists, we’re beer historians,” said Dave Gausepohl, Brewery Collectibles Club of America Convention planner.

“Falstaff Brewing Company operated a number of facilities all around St. Louis and this is a gentleman who has built sort of a little shrine to the Falstaff brand,” Gausepohl said.

“These guys operated here in town until 1978. It’s a very collectible brand because of its history and longevity in St. Louis.”

They will have almost 1,000 attendees with over 500 tables of “breweriana” collectibles.

Today is the last day for the 50th anniversary of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America. Next year for the group’s 51st anniversary, they will meet in Norfolk, Virginia in September.