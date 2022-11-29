ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is collaborating with four nonprofit partners—100 Neediest Cases, the St. Louis Area Foodbank, LifeWise StL, and the Missouri Historical Society—to help local charities and share the holiday cheer.

This holiday season, the brewer is putting on a friendly brewing competition to raise money for four of the charities it works with in St. Louis.

In September, the four nonprofits teamed up to brew old recipes from the Anheuser-Busch archives at the brewer’s Star Shop Brewery in St. Louis.

Representatives from 100 Neediest Cases and the Missouri Historical Society worked together to create a beer based on an 1884 recipe, while directors from the St. Louis Area Foodbank and LifeWise StL worked together to create an 1896 version.

After looking at all the different beers, a group of beer industry experts and local leaders will choose the winner.

Both beers will be graded on smell, look, taste, how they feel in your mouth, and how well they match the taste profile from the original recipes.

The Anheuser-Busch Foundation will contribute $40,000 to the winning nonprofit duo to support their missions and brighten the holiday season for families and people in St. Louis. The second-place team will receive a prize of $20,000.

Both gifts will be distributed equally among the non-profit organizations.

On Giving Tuesday, the winning brewing team will be announced at a special event where the beers will be served on draft.