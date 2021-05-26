Brewing up a greener, healthier Gateway Arch National Park

ST. LOUIS – The recent renovation of Gateway Arch National Park brought more than just a new museum under the Arch. The park’s 91 acres were filled with new trees and fresh grass. Now the National Park Service and its partners are working to keep everything healthy and green.

In collaboration with Anheuser-Busch, they are creating what’s called a liquid biological amendment, basically a tea made out of spent brewers’ grain and compost. They coax the beneficial microbes from compost by steeping it in a tank of aerated water.

“We’re aerating this to get the oxygen levels high because the organisms we want to grow, thrive in the oxygen,” said Anton Weinman, gardener supervisor for Gateway Arch National Park. “It’s real easy to do. It takes very little labor to brew it, super easy to apply, and the benefits are long-lasting.”

When sprayed on the grass, trees, and plant beds, it provides nutrients the plants need to stay healthy and resilient. You can see for yourself at the Picnic In Your Park event coming up on June 13. Hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, it is a great way to see the park’s beauty and support it at the same time.

“If you haven’t been here in a while, come back. You need to see what this park is now if you haven’t seen it since the renovation,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “The landscaping practices that the folks at the National Park Service and Great Rivers Greenway use ensure that when people come down, it looks amazing.”

If you want to leave more about LBAs and how to do it yourself, Anton Weinman welcomes your questions at 314-655-1781.