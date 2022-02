ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are searching for someone who vandalized the Lumière Place Casino and Hotel early Wednesday morning in Downtown St. Louis.

At about 2:15 a.m. someone threw a brick through the building’s window along North 2nd Street and Doctor M.L.K. Drive.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.