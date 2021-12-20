Bridgeton man admits guilt in 2019 fatal carjacking

ST. LOUIS – A 28-year-old Bridgeton man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday for his role in a 2019 fatal carjacking.

A federal grand jury previously indicted Anthony Jones in July 2020. He’ll be sentenced on April 20, 2022.

According to court documents, the body of Jessica Vinson was discovered in the early morning hours of May 4, 2019, in an alley behind the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue. She’d been shot multiple times and her car, a 2015 Dodge Charger, was missing. Her home in the 4300 block of Maffitt Ave. had been burglarized.

Two days later, St. Louis Police officers found Vinson’s Charger and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and attempted to flee before crashing near an exit ramp at Interstate 70 and Grand Ave. The driver, later identified as Anthony Jones, ran away but was eventually found and arrested. Police recovered a pistol from the stolen Charger.

The police lab identified Jones’ DNA on items inside the vehicle. Blood found in the car matched the victim’s DNA as well.

As part of Monday’s plea agreement, Jones admitted to meeting Vinson outside a nightclub in St. Louis. Jones befriended her and drove Vinson’s car to the alley behind Vernon Avenue. He shot Vinson while seated in the car, pulled her from the vehicle, and shot her once more before driving away.

Jones gave Vinson’s house key to a co-conspirator, who then robbed her home.

Investigators later discovered that Jones—after his arrest—sent threatening communications to individuals who were aware of his actions.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported both the defense and prosecution agreed to recommend a 30-year sentence for Jones.