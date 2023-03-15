ST. LOUIS – A Bridgeton man has been sentenced to life in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend at a St. Louis day care last year.

Steven Gary “Country” Johnson, 56, was convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Tyana Moore, 36, from Jan. 27, 2022.

Investigators say Johnson fatally stabbed Moore at the Kolors Learning Center at 3030 Whittier Street, where she was an employee. Surveillance video captured him entering the building and Johnson reportedly stabbed Moore more than two dozen times.

Johnson said in court Wednesday that “more should have been done at my trial” to prove his innocence. He contended that Moore drugged him after he showed up at the day care.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison disagreed, telling Johnson that the facts of the case were on

video.

“You were able to tell your story, and the jury believed zero of it,” said Burlison. “And that’s what I believe here today.”

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison on the first-degree murder charge, plus an additional 15-year-term for armed criminal action.