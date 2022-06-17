The Bridgeton Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Mark Anthony Dickman, a man last seen several weeks ago.

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Bridgeton Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man last seen several weeks ago.

Police are looking for Mark Anthony Dickman, 61, who was last seen in the 400 block of South 15th Street on May 6.

Authorities say Dickman was last seen at a Greyhound Bus station en route to Butte, Montana. Dickman is overdue for his return, and it’s unclear if he ever made it to Montana. Police say Dickman is without required medication and suffers from bipolar disease and schizophrenia.

Dickman is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 250 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.