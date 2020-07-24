Bridgeton police looking for suspect after body found at storage facility

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Bridgeton police are looking for a 27-year-old Overland, Missouri man who fled a local storage facility just before a body was found at that location.

According to Major Mark A. Mossotti, Bridgeton’s assistant police chief, authorities were called to the Love’s Self-Storage facility at around 4:45 a.m. Friday for a report of damage to the front gate.

Mossotti said an employee at the facility found the body of a 28-year-old man inside a storage locker. The man, whose name has not been released, had been shot.

Investigators identified Michael Molinari as a suspect in the death. His vehicle, a newer model Dodge Ram pickup, was seen entering the storage facility and later rammed the gate to leave.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557 or the department’s tip line at 314-373-3876.

Michael Molinari