EARTH CITY, Mo. – Frightening moments occurred overnight after a crash on Interstate 70 in Earth City sent two people to the hospital, including a Bridgeton police officer.

This all unfolded during a traffic stop. Authorities told FOX 2 that a 28-year-old Bridgeton police officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We’re told that the officer has been treated and released.

We are also learning that the 70-year-old driver of another vehicle was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

This all happened around 1:25 a.m. on I-70 westbound at 141 in Earth City. Captain Steve Wootten with Bridgeton Police told FOX 2 that a Bridgeton officer had a motorist pulled over for a traffic stop on the right shoulder of 70.

A second Bridgeton officer parked at an angle where his cruiser was partly in the right lane of the highway so that the officer doing the traffic stop would have room to work safely.

Wootten said at that point, a Kia Sorrento slammed into the back of the Bridgeton police cruiser that was stopped at an angle. According to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old St. Charles woman was driving the Kia.

The impact of the crash sent the police cruiser that was hit into the other police unit. The crash report revealed that another police unit then hit the officer, who was outside his cruiser.

At this point, it’s unclear what caused the KIA driver to hit the police cruiser. The investigation into the crash by the Missouri Highway Patrol is ongoing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No details have been released yet about potential charges in the case. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.