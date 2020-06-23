Bridgeton police, state troopers looking for vehicle in deadly hit and run

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run accident in Bridgeton Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Joseph Bryant from Bossier City, Louisiana.

Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said troopers were called to the 12000 block of St. Charles Rock Road shortly before 9 p.m. Thompson said it looked like Bryant was struck while trying to cross the road.

The vehicle who hit Bryant took off but witnesses described it as a gray passenger vehicle, unknown make and model.

Right around the same time as this fatal accident a few miles down the road, a deadly shooting was taking place at Applebee’s. Thompson said they have no reason to believe the two incidents are related.