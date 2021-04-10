17-year-old Bridgeton Popeye’s employee shoots man in restaurant after argument

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Bridgeton Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Popeyes in the Northwest Plaza shopping center Saturday.

Police were called to the Popeye’s just before 3 p.m. for a shooting.

They say a female and male employee got into an argument with a man in the lobby of the restaurant.

Soon after, the 17-year-old male employee shot the man with a handgun. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The male employee was arrested.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will provide more details as it becomes available.